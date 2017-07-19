Local American Quarter Horse enthusiast elected

St Augustine resident Nicole Williams has been elected as a 2017-18 American Quarter Horse Youth Association Regional Director according to an announcement received by Historic City News today.

National officers and regional directors of the American Quarter Horse Youth Association play a major role in the organization by planning events, participating in community service projects and spreading the word about American Quarter Horses, youth activities and the Association.

Williams and the other national officers and regional directors were elected by their peers at the 2017 Bank of America Youth Excellence Seminar, held July 11-13 in Amarillo, Texas. Those elected will serve from July 2017 through June 2018.

Williams will participate with other American Quarter Horse enthusiasts, 18-years-old and younger, in setting goals to grow youth involvement in every aspect of the equine world, uphold the integrity of the breed and work toward ensuring the future of the industry.

The American Quarter Horse Association has more than 23,000 youth members around the world. For more information, visit www.aqha.com.

