Local artists taking city to jury trial over civil rights violations

After a good faith attempt to mediate between a group of local artists and the City of St Augustine failed to reach a solution, a jury trial was scheduled for next year, per court records obtained by Historic City News.

In substantially all cases, mediation is required in the Middle District of Florida and the court advises that mediation should be completed 4-6 months prior to the scheduled trial date.

When that measure failed before the first scheduled trial date, United States District Judge Brian J. Davis ordered the jury trial on the high profile Civil Rights case to be heard next January. An amended case management and scheduling order was issued by the court Wednesday, January 11, 2017.

Discovery in this case is due by July 17th with dispositive motions due by August 16, 2017. Pretrial statements are due by December 13th and the Final Pretrial Conference has been set for December 20, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.

Unless the case is settled beforehand, a jury trial before Judge Davis has been set for the term commencing on January 2, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. in Courtroom 12-C of the U.S. Courthouse located at 300 North Hogan Street in Jacksonville.

© 2017 Historic City News © 2017 Historic City News © 2017 Historic City News © 2017 Historic City News © 2017 Historic City News © 2017 Historic City News © 2017 Historic City News © 2017 Historic City News © 2017 Historic City News © 2017 Historic City News © 2017 Historic City News © 2017 Historic City News © 2017 Historic City News © 2017 Historic City News © 2017 Historic City News © 2017 Historic City News © 2017 Historic City News © 2017 Historic City News © 2017 Historic City News © 2017 Historic City News

Photo credits: © 2017 Historic City News staff photographer

Comments