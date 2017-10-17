Local Chamber of Commerce seats Fiscal 2018 Board

The Board of Directors of the St. Johns County Chamber of Commerce will be led by Chairman Mary O’Brien of Keen, LLC during the 2017-18 fiscal year, according to an announcement received by Historic City News today.

Because of their roles on the Economic Development Council, president and chief executive officer of the Chamber, Isabelle Rodriguez, and Rob Matthews, Matthews Design Group, will serve as ex-officio members of the executive board. Cathy Johnston, Haven Hospice, is the immediate past chair.

“I am thrilled to be surrounded by this energetic, enthusiastic and–most of all–talented group of civic leaders,” Rodriguez said. “Their expertise is extremely valuable to our organization; each board member brings knowledge that will help propel the Chamber to set and achieve new goals.”

Joining the executive team on the board of directors will be

Dirk Schroeder, Century 21 St. Augustine Properties as vice-chair;

Dr. Erika Hamer, Ponte Vedra Wellness Center as treasurer;

Mark Nighbor, Advanced Disposal as secretary.

Elected directors of the board include:

Todd Batenhorst, Flagler Family Medicine;

Tony Bernados, St. Augustine Record;

Dave Chatterton, Old Town Trolley Tours;

Micah Clukey, Kresage, Platt & Abare;

Arleen Dennison, First Coast Technical College;

John Dickinson, Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete, LLP;

Pat Kane, Pop-A-Lock of St. Augustine;

Skip Marsh, Flagler Hospital;

Barry McDonald, Sawgrass Country Club;

Beth Sweeny, St. Johns County School District;

Scott Thomas, Rogers Towers, P.A.

Joining the board due to their positions as council chairs are:

Marge Cirillo, Small Business Council, Small Business Development Center;

Kathy Fleming, Tourism & Hospitality Council, St. Augustine Lighthouse;

Scott Graddy, Agriculture and Environmental Council, Ag-Tastic Solutions LLC;

Stephen Hudson, North Business Council, Digital Mark Company, LLC;

Marty Lewis, Ambassadors, Money Pages, Inc.;

Cecile Nusbaum, Historic Downtown St. Augustine Council, Old City Web Services, Inc;

Berta Odom, South Beaches Council, RE/MAX 100 Realty

Also joining the board because of her capacity as the Chair of the Ponte Vedra Beach Division Board is Susan Griffin of the Ponte Vedra Recorder. The term of each of the elected board members is three years and the Chamber’s fiscal year begins on the first day of each October and ends on the last day of every September.

The St. Johns County Chamber of Commerce is a not-for-profit membership organization formed of businesses large and small. It is the second largest business networking organization in northeast Florida. The St. Johns County Chamber of Commerce strives to deliver continuous value-added service to its members and the community, resulting in a business environment and quality of life where existing businesses have the opportunity to prosper, and new businesses find it attractive to locate in St. Johns County. The Chamber strengthens business credibility, improves business visibility, amplifies business advocacy and drives prosperity in the community. For more information about the St. Johns County Chamber of Commerce, visit www.sjcchamber.com.

