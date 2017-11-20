Local government closures for Thanksgiving holiday

All departments of the St Johns County Board of County Commissioners, St Johns County Administrative offices, and the Pet Center will be closed Thursday, November 23rd and Friday, November 24th in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday (and Black Friday!)

St Johns County libraries and bookmobiles will close at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 22nd.

All library branches, the Pet Center, and Animal Control will resume standard business hours on November 25th.

All other offices will resume standard business hours on Monday, November 27th.

Garbage, recycling, and yard debris will not be collected on Thursday, November 23rd.

Tillman Ridge and Stratton Road solid waste scale houses will be closed.

Beginning November 24th, collections will be delayed one day with all routes being completed by Saturday, November 25th.

Scale houses will resume standard business hours on Friday, November 24th.

City offices closed for Thanksgiving holiday

Offices for the City of St Augustine will be closed on Thursday and Friday, November 23rd and 24th in observance of the Thanksgiving Day Holiday.

Solid waste collections will remain on their regular schedule.

