Local government officials paid more than average taxpayer

Historic City News has learned that the per capita personal income in St Johns County in 2014 was $58,379*.

Of just over 7,500 combined city and county government employees with records maintained by Historic City News, we find that over 400 are paid more than $70,000 per year, plus benefits. More than half of those are paid at least $80,000 per year.

The highest paid local government employee is Predrag Bulic; the District 23 Medical Examiner. His $221,114 salary is shared with other counties in the district. The highest paid employee whose income is sustained solely by St Johns County is County Manager, Michael David Wanchick. Hired on July 30, 2007, Wanchick is paid $213,973.

Of the 218 people who are paid over $80,000, the longest serving was Property Appraiser Sharon Outland with 37-years on the job. As a Constitutional officer, her $131,700 annual salary was set by Florida statute. She retired this month.

The most recently hired employee in this high-end salary group was Benjamin W Bright. He was hired last month as manager at the County Road and Bridge Department for a salary of $88,000 per year, plus benefits.

NAME DEPT TITLE HIRED SALARY Abbatinozzi, Paul SJCSD Director Pupil Personnel Srvc 9/1/1988 98,325.00 Abell, Lauren SJCSD Director Inst Staff Trng Svs 8/1/2005 93,552.00 Acosta, Christopher D SJSO Major Crimes Unit Commander 12/23/1991 81,940.77 Agbunag, Rocky S SJBOC Info Systems Manager 10/31/2001 82,922.83 Alexander, Jeffrey Allen SJBOC Deputy Director Emergency Mgmt 3/6/2014 81,902.64 Anderson, Allen SJCSD Principal Elementary 8/19/1996 91,638.00 Andrews, Junyao SJBOC Assistant County Admin 11/20/2006 119,140.25 Asplen, Brennan SJCSD Dep Supt Academic Services C 7/1/2006 125,297.00 Aviles, Carlos COSA Fire Chief 5/19/2005 84,902.92 Battell, Kelly SJCSD Director Pupil Pers Serv 1/1/1988 98,325.00 Bayly, Cynthia W SJCPA Director Administration 8/14/1989 85,053.00 Beaver, Gregory S SJSO Commander 9/16/1997 85,160.82 Bentley, Demaree J SJCPA Director HR Finance 7/19/1999 80,942.00 Bentz, Brian SJCSD Director Inst Tech B 1/8/2008 95,433.00 Bergamasco, Greg SJCSD Principal Mid Jr 7/27/2009 92,531.00 Birchim, David COSA Director Planning Building 12/29/1997 91,462.49 Bishop, Teresa L SJBOC Planning Division Manager 4/20/1998 101,600.14 Bledsoe, Tommy SJCSD Program Specialist 1/7/2008 84,548.00 Blount, Maryann SJBOC Land Management Director 11/1/1993 113,089.22 Bradley II, Charles E SJSO Chief 4/12/1988 92,080.14 Brawley, Jason Edward SJBOC County Engineer 8/22/2016 104,854.00 Breidenstein, Meredith COSA Director Budget Performance 2/28/2005 86,609.47 Brewer, Jan P SJBOC Environmental Manager 3/20/2000 86,475.58 Bright, Benjamin W SJBOC Road & Bridge Manager 12/12/2016 88,000.00 Brutnell, Raye A SJSO Director of Finance 3/5/1991 106,184.62 Bryant, Dale E SJSO Special Ops Unit Commander 8/14/1986 81,940.77 Bulic, Predrag SJBOC Chief Medical Examiner 5/23/2011 221,114.06 Bulthuis, Bradley J SJBOC Assistant County Attorney 4/1/2016 82,450.81 Burchfield, Timothy COSA Assistant City Manager 5/23/1990 141,585.87 Burnham, John Patrick SJBOC Chief Engineer 9/6/2006 91,975.69 Burns, Sheri L SJSO HIDTA – Finance Manager 6/10/2013 84,443.01 Burrell, Maurice I SJBOC Road & Bridge Manager 8/1/1990 95,518.24 Caldwell, Gregory O SJBOC Assistant Public Work Dir 3/23/1998 92,000.00 Campbell, Michael J SJBOC GIS Manager 2/12/1996 100,123.39 Carmichael, Patrick SJCSD Principal Senior High 4/24/1995 115,345.00 Cline, Matthew D SJSO Undersheriff 1/15/2009 124,114.64 Cole, Howard F SJSO Commander 11/9/1999 85,160.82 Colee, Darrell SJCSD Director Budget 4/16/1984 104,373.00 Colson, Stephen J SJSO Corrections Bureau Commander 8/25/2003 85,160.82 Conrad, Hunter Sinclair SJCOC Clerk of Court 10/30/2015 129,700.06 Contestabile, John M SJBOC Fire Rescue Captain 1/16/1991 80,572.28 Cooper, Rodney Howell SJBOC County Traffic Engineer 6/9/2016 95,183.00 Courter, Alexander R SJBOC Battalion Chief 10/19/1998 90,546.76 Crain, Charles F SJBOC Deputy Building Official 3/16/1998 88,466.23 Cubbedge, Nicole SJCSD Admin of Assgn Fac Planning 4/4/2005 101,000.00 Cubbedge, Anthony W SJBOC Environmental Manager 4/28/2003 87,281.83 Cumiskey, Matthew J SJCPA Residential Appr Supv 9/28/1998 80,942.00 Cuthbert, Anthony COSA Assistant Police Chief 4/1/1997 81,685.14 Cuzzort, Michael P SJBOC Battalion Chief 1/16/2001 90,546.76 Dalton, Michael T SJBOC Administrative Manager 8/13/2001 80,060.46 Darty, Dave E SJCPA Director Real Property 4/6/2001 108,954.00 Dean, Laurel F SJCPA GIS Coordinator 11/23/1995 82,972.00 Derring, Jeanne SJTAX HR Director 11/10/2003 85,051.00 Dixon, Kimberly SJCSD Director Media B 8/15/1994 96,387.00 Dresback, Michael SJCSD Principal Senior High 12/6/1996 111,285.00 Dunn, Jesse Daniel SJBOC Management & Budget Dir 11/24/2003 123,157.56 Epperson, Hank L SJBOC Battalion Chief 12/2/2001 87,088.75 Force, Crystal SJCSD Director Ins Curr 1/30/2015 93,552.00 Forfar, Justin SJCSD Director Inst Tech C 8/25/2000 96,387.00 Fox, Barry COSA Police Chief 4/13/1993 98,609.68 Fuller, Angela SJCSD Principal Elementary 7/1/2014 89,427.00 Fusco, Wayne SJSOE Assistant Supervisor of Elections 2/5/2011 91,090.00 Garlanger, Rita SJCSD Assistant Principal Elementary 1/3/1984 85,263.00 Garman, Amanda SJCSD Principal Elementary 10/17/1990 90,311.00 Gerona, Jason R SJBOC Battalion Chief 1/25/1993 100,920.84 Gibson, Debra Rhodes SJBOC Library Director 3/12/2007 105,289.81 Glasgow, Melissa Sue SJBOC Dir Economic Development 1/8/2011 101,690.55 Goricki, Paul SJCSD Principal Elementary 8/4/1997 106,013.00 Graham, Dearmas SJCSD Principal Senior High 7/1/2015 107,925.00 Graham, Martha COSA Director Public Works 2/25/2008 113,695.73 Graham, Scott COSA Information Technology Manager 1/14/2003 91,965.52 Groves, Bethany SJCSD Principal Elementary 7/31/2006 89,427.00 Hale, John J SJBOC Assistant MIS Director 1/26/1998 102,022.01 Hampton, Rick SJTAX Information Technology Director 11/28/2011 85,051.00 Harrington, Brian K SJSO Commander 2/13/1996 85,160.82 Harrison, Emily SJCSD Principal Mid Jr 11/16/2004 95,614.00 Hays, Laurie SJCSD Program Specialist C 10/1/1981 84,548.00 Hemingway, Traci SJCSD Principal Elementary 8/12/2013 88,902.00 Herring III, Robert E SJBOC Battalion Chief 7/27/1981 100,920.84 Hesson, Rebecca P SJSO Director of General Services 4/10/1990 106,184.62 Hicks, Wendy Sue SJBOC Solid Waste Manager 10/14/1997 82,294.48 Hill, Megan D SJCPA Director Exemptions 1/28/1985 93,912.00 Hoisington Jr, Robert H SJSO HIDTA IT Technician III 10/22/2001 87,581.94 Houston II, Edward F SJBOC Deputy Chief Fire Rescue 1/19/1993 105,966.88 Hudson, Julie SJCSD Asst Principal Middle Junior 0 1/13/2014 80,362.00 Hutchins, Catherine SJCSD Assoc Supt Staff Serv 8/1/1995 116,867.00 Jarrell, Edith SJCSD Principal Elementary 8/18/2008 95,264.00 Johnson, James SJCSD Principal Senior High 10/1/1981 119,119.00 Johnson, Jewel SJCSD Director Personnel A 1/7/2008 95,433.00 Jones, Kimberly J SJSO HIDTA Co Manager 10/29/2001 80,481.02 Kelley, Stillman SJCSD Principal Elementary 7/1/2004 104,373.00 Kelly, Jolieann E SJCOC Chief Financial Officer 5/3/2010 117,000.00 Kennon, Tina SJCSD Supervisor Coord Ex St Ed A 7/1/2009 81,249.00 Kenton, Charles F SJBOC Assistant Utility Director 8/11/1999 103,738.72 Kilbane, Patrick J SJCOC Chief Admin Officer 12/28/2015 90,001.60 King, Wayne SJCSD Principal Mid Jr 7/1/2003 99,037.00 Kirkham, Lorna SJCSD Director Federal Programs 12/7/2010 97,351.00 Konchan, Suzanne Samuels SJBOC Growth Management Dir 2/23/2009 132,689.81 Kunze, Felessia SJCSD Principal Mid Jr 9/6/2005 96,543.00 Langston, Christina SJCSD Exe Gen Dir Info Services 3/29/2012 96,387.00 Lavie, Rebecca Clayton SJBOC Assistant County Attorney 9/16/2013 89,978.84 Lee, David SJCSD Director Maintenance 3/14/1994 100,301.00 Lee, Brian C SJSO Chief 10/2/1986 92,080.14 Litzinger, Mark COSA Director Finance Budget 8/5/1991 116,899.39 Locklear, Darrell M SJBOC Assistant County Admin 2/14/2000 152,730.84 Lopez, Isabelle COSA City Attorney 8/31/2011 135,041.04 Macdonald Jr, Richard A SJCOC Board Finance Director 2/1/1990 105,331.20 Mann, Pamela P SJCPA Assistant Property Appraiser 3/4/1989 125,000.00 Mathis Jr, Harry Lee SJBOC Radio Systems Manager 4/22/2013 85,911.13 McCormack, Patrick Francis SJBOC County Attorney 11/15/2004 173,571.85 McCormick, Stephen SJCSD Principal Senior High 8/14/1995 112,371.00 McGee, Patrick SJCSD Director Inst Tech A 8/14/2001 93,552.00 McGee, Sean M SJBOC Battalion Chief 11/30/1998 90,546.76 McMahon, Patricia SJCSD Principal Other Elem Sec 11/15/1985 100,004.00 McMaster, Donna SJCSD Program Specialist B 7/30/2012 81,249.00 Meeks, Tera K SJBOC Director Tourism Cultural Events 7/3/2016 81,182.46 Mendez, William COSA Engineering Manager 9/17/2001 103,471.39 Messenger, David A SJSO Director of Law Enforcement 11/24/1986 106,184.62 Mickler, Martha SJCSD Asst Area Supert Ins Cur A 2/1/2012 126,326.00 Mignerey, Kathy SJCSD Program Specialist 1/20/2010 84,548.00 Miller Jr, Larry K SJBOC Chief Eng Develpmnt/Plan 3/1/2005 91,688.63 Minshall, Susan SJCSD Program Specialist 10/21/1985 82,061.00 Missick, Sherman Scott SJBOC Deputy Chief Fire Rescue 5/1/1998 96,291.80 Mittelstadt, Cathy SJCSD Associate Supt Pupil Pers 7/1/2003 116,867.00 Mitzel, Charles B SJBOC Battalion Chief 1/16/2001 87,088.75 Morell, David SJCSD Director Planning Research 8/2/2007 93,552.00 Mulligan, Charles E SJSO Commander 1/4/1988 85,160.82 Murphy, Ryan Patrick SJBOC General Manager 6/14/2010 89,916.73 Nelson-Mitidieri, Bethany SJCSD Principal Elementary 7/2/2012 99,654.00 Nguyen, Phong Thach SJBOC Transport Development Manager 5/19/2008 99,419.31 North, Misty C SJSO Corrections Bureau Commander 8/10/1993 85,160.82 Novak, Shawna Anne SJBOC Director Health Human Services 3/11/2014 84,486.81 Oakes, Vicky SJSOE Supervisor of Elections 3/24/1988 131,700.00 OConnor, Lynn SJCSD Principal Mid Jr 8/25/1987 97,710.00 Oleske, Deanna A SJBOC Associate Medical Examiner 1/12/2016 160,000.00 Oliver, Patricia G SJBOC County Surveyor 1/19/1993 100,123.39 Olson, Allison SJCSD Principal Elementary 7/1/2015 91,435.00 Ortagus, Leonard R SJCPA Information Technology Director 9/8/1990 120,295.00 Outland, Sharon P SJCPA Property Appraiser 7/18/1979 131,700.00 Pantano, Alfred SJCSD Director Transportation 9/12/2013 94,488.00 Parham, Jacob E SJSO Information Technology Manager 12/12/2005 81,940.98 Patrou, Bruce SJCSD Exe Gen Dir Adm Tech 6/12/2003 119,216.00 Pearson, Jeffrey R SJBOC Roads & Bridges Superintendent 12/7/1999 80,980.25 Pellicer, Gabriel T SJBOC Assistant General Manager 5/6/2006 80,729.64 Perpich, Nick M SJBOC Engineer 8/25/1997 86,480.30 Peskett, Graham A SJCPA Senior Database Administrator 4/28/2008 82,972.00 Petty, Melissa SJCSD Director Health Services 8/2/2007 95,433.00 Phelps, Christopher SJCSD Principal Senior High 8/26/1986 115,148.00 Phillips, Daniel A SJBOC Applications Manager 10/25/1993 85,043.03 Piggott, James COSA Director General Services 6/27/2006 103,674.52 Player, Ryan SJCSD Principal Mid Jr 7/1/2016 95,189.00 Posey, Dawn SJCSD Director Accounting 2/17/2005 98,325.00 Powers, Twila SJCSD Assistant Principal Middle Junior 9/10/1998 80,712.00 Prevatt, Sean SJCSD Director Food Service 8/6/2001 96,387.00 Prevatt, Jeffrey A SJBOC Assistant Chief Fire Rescue 1/21/1982 111,351.93 Quintieri, Thomas V SJSO Commander 3/5/1987 85,160.82 Ramharry, Dennis SJCSD Specialist Construction Services 12/4/2006 80,445.00 Ravan, Jennifer SJTAX Assistant Tax Collector 4/4/1994 104,062.00 Ray, John SJCSD Safety Officer 8/22/1988 83,711.00 Reams, John D SJBOC Deputy Chief Fire Rescue 11/30/1998 96,291.80 Regan, John COSA City Manager 5/26/1998 157,317.65 Richardson, Jessica SJCSD Principal Elementary 3/29/2000 89,777.00 Riedl, Amanda SJCSD Principal Elementary 7/2/2012 92,531.00 Roberts, James SJCSD Admin Assignment Stdt Srvcs 7/15/1997 85,739.00 Rose, Paul SJCSD Exe Gen Fac Const 8/15/2005 107,925.00 Ross, Regina Dione SJBOC Deputy County Attorney 3/19/2007 115,000.00 Ryan, Michael Steven SJBOC Communications Director 9/7/2012 84,367.36 Sapp, Dawn SJCSD Assoc Supert Ins/Cur 8/26/1991 116,867.00 Schroeder, Clayton Wade SJBOC Assistant Director Management Budget 10/3/2005 81,500.00 Schwarm, Thomas SJCSD Principal Mid Jr 3/1/1990 99,037.00 Shank, Carl SJBOC Fire Rescue Chief 4/4/1991 122,691.77 Sheffield, Jason I SJSO Deputy Director General Services 1/28/2013 92,080.14 Sherman, Scott SJCSD Exe Gen Dir Ins Curr B 7/1/2008 116,867.00 Shields, Timothy COSA Facilities Group Manager 4/8/1998 99,642.45 Shinkre, Ram S SJBOC Public Works Director 1/29/2001 137,176.12 Shoar, David B SJSO Sheriff 11/8/2004 138,662.99 Smith Jr, Chessley Gordon SJBOC Assistant Director Utility Eng/Ops 3/6/2013 120,000.00 Smith, William C SJBOC Recreation & Parks Dir 10/27/1997 99,832.58 Sneed, Joel L SJBOC Deputy Chief Fire Rescue 2/7/2001 96,291.80 Snodgrass, Gary SJCSD Director Purchasing 12/6/2010 94,488.00 Solana, Gerald E SJBOC Utility Operation Manager 5/29/1984 110,517.49 Soria, Paolo Salinas SJBOC Assistant County Attorney 12/8/2013 87,549.91 Stanish, Stacey Beth SJBOC Director Admin Support Services 10/7/2006 105,994.05 Steele, Paula SJCSD Director Professional Orientation 7/1/2015 93,552.00 Stephan, Christine SJCSD Director Ins Curr 7/2/2012 97,351.00 Stewart, Barry E SJBOC Water Division Manager 6/6/1984 90,260.33 Stewart, Robert E SJSO Commander 12/29/1992 85,160.82 Stoughton, Linda M SJBOC Director Emergency Management 1/10/1985 91,585.56 Strickland, Randall SJCSD Principal Elementary 6/10/2013 90,311.00 Sumerix, Denise SJCSD Director Guidance 7/1/2011 93,552.00 Taylor, Joy SJCSD Principal Elementary 10/1/1983 97,132.00 Taylor, Sarah Cone SJBOC Assistant Director Personnel Services 5/18/2001 84,388.29 Thayer, Judith SJCSD Principal Mid Jr 8/19/1996 99,037.00 Thibault, Wylie D SJBOC Director MIS 11/7/1986 130,090.20 Thompson, Wayne SJCSD Director Adm Tech 1/12/2012 94,488.00 Thomson, Linda SJCSD Director Ins Curr 7/5/2005 105,798.00 Tibbitts, Tom A SJBOC Coordinator Information Systems 1/29/2001 82,175.93 Timms, Douglas G SJBOC Director Management Budget 1/12/1998 137,936.85 Trigg, Scott M SJBOC Chief Engineer – Capital 6/13/2005 87,228.16 Tucker, Kathlene SJCSD Principal Elementary 4/15/1994 91,638.00 Tucker, Howard W SJBOC Golf Course Manager 1/26/1989 92,426.90 Van Housen, Catherine SJCSD Principal Elementary 10/27/2008 87,685.00 Veatch, Sheila SJCSD Sup Coor Language Arts 8/9/2010 80,445.00 Waldrop, Tina SJCSD Principal Elementary 8/26/1986 92,531.00 Wanchick, Michael David SJBOC County Administrator 7/30/2007 213,973.95 Ward, Erika SJSOE Chief Deputy 4/29/1996 91,090.00 Welch, Patrick Michael SJBOC Battalion Chief 10/25/1999 88,817.75 Werle, William J SJSO Commander 6/23/1998 85,160.82 Whaley, Stephanie Canton SJBOC Deputy Chief Fire Rescue 1/10/1995 96,291.80 White, Howard T SJBOC Building Official 3/13/1995 104,198.31 Willets, John SJCSD Principal Mid Jr 4/15/1993 99,387.00 Williams, Cynthia SJCSD Principal Senior High 5/1/1995 116,289.00 Williams, Samuel P SJSO Director of Corrections 7/17/1990 106,184.62 Williamson, Paul COSA Director Public Affairs 8/3/2000 80,797.13 Woodward, George Robert SJBOC EMS Medical Director 5/12/1998 80,765.08 Wuellner, Kim SJCSD Sup Coor Math 12/15/1996 82,061.00 Yeoman, Brian M SJBOC Battalion Chief 1/10/1995 95,733.80 Young, William G SJBOC Utilities Director 6/13/1985 142,260.99

Data extracted for this report was collected in December.

*U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, 2014 Per Capita Personal Income in St Johns County, FL [PCPI12109], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, January 7, 2017.

