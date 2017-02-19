Local government Presidents Day holiday hours

All departments of the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners, St. Johns County Administrative offices, St. Johns County libraries, and the Pet Center will be closed Monday, February 20th in observance of President’s Day.

Garbage, recycling, and yard debris collection will be not be affected. The Tillman Ridge and Stratton Road solid waste scale houses will remain open during standard business hours.

All county offices will resume standard business hours on Tuesday, February 21st.

City of St. Augustine offices closed Monday

Offices for the City of St. Augustine will be closed on Monday, February 20 in observance of Presidents Day, but solid waste collections will maintain their regular schedule.

Since February 20 is a national holiday, there is no charge for parking in city managed lots and on-street parking.

Parking regulations remain in place for loading and delivery zones, taxi cab stands and residential parking. Some privately-owned lots with public metered spaces may be charging for parking that day.

Comments