Local patriots meet a First Coast Tea Party founder

Historic City News readers are patriotically invited to attend the general meeting of the Saint Augustine Tea Party; held at the Village Inn located at 900 North Ponce de Leon Boulevard in St. Augustine on November 14, 2017, 6:30 p.m.

Our special guest this month will be Billie Tucker, one of the First Coast Tea Party founders in Jacksonville.

The now-famous, February 19, 2009, rant against the Obama administration by CNBC host, Rick Santelli, was the spark that set Billie Tucker on fire. Her politically savvy friend, who saw Rick Santelli’s rant calling for a “Tea Party”, telephoned Billie. She yelled, “Let’s have a Tea Party” and Billie said, “Yes!”

Within 24 hours, Billie and six of her friends held their first Tea Party meeting with 77 people in attendance. This was the startup of the First Coast Tea Party, and at their first Tea Party Rally, held on April 15, 2009, 5000 patriots showed up.

Billie helped bring attention to America’s debt problem, out of control spending, over taxation and regulation strangulation on companies. She has been an active participant in the media as a guest on CNN, Fox News, Fox Business, Bott Family Network Radio and co-hosts a political/financial radio show in the Northeast Florida market entitled, “Smart Money”.

This will be an exciting evening. Billie will be speaking about the past, present and future of the Tea Party Movement. Questions? Q & A session to follow. Admission is free, and open to the public, so bring a friend, and, follow the Towncriers on St. George Street at our website www.SaintAugustineTeaParty.org

