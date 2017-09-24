Local Tea Party hosts Commissioner Waldron

Historic City News readers are patriotically invited to attend the St Augustine Tea Party General meeting Tuesday evening, September 26th starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Inn located at 900 North Ponce de Leon Boulevard in St. Augustine. Our guest will be St Johns County Commissioner Paul M Waldron.

In November 2016, Waldron was elected as Commissioner from District 3, which represents the southeastern part of St. Johns County. He is a life-long resident of St. Johns County and a St. Augustine businessman. He won a nail-biter in the August primary, taking 50.01 percent of the vote. A recount confirmed Mr. Waldron’s victory over his fellow Republican by just a 7-vote margin.

Waldron attended Flagler College, receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1991, majoring in Business Administration with minors in Economics and History. He also obtained his Real Estate license in 2001, and is one of the owners of Harry’s Curb Mart. Having been in business his entire life, he brings a business approach to the St. Johns County Commission.

Now is your chance to meet with Commissioner Waldron, as he will address the challenges facing our county. Questions? Q and A Session to follow. Please join us for a very informative evening. No admission charge, and open to the public, so bring a friend.

