Local Tea Party hosts Jeb Smith as guest

Historic City News readers are patriotically invited to attend the St Augustine Tea Party General meeting Tuesday evening, held at the Village Inn located at 900 North Ponce de Leon Boulevard in St. Augustine. Our guest will be Jeb Smith, St Johns County Commissioner, District 2.

Jeb Smith is a lifelong resident and business owner in St. Johns County. A fifth-generation farmer in Hastings, he is engaged in the production of cattle, hay, fish, vegetables, sod, and timber.

Actively involved in the agricultural community, Jeb serves in a plethora of capacities representing the industry. Mr. Smith is focused on preserving the county’s water supply, encouraging business growth, public safety, road expansion and maintenance.

Now is your chance to meet with Commissioner Jeb Smith. He will address many challenges facing our community. No admission charge, and open to the public.

