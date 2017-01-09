Local Tea Party resumes regular meetings Tuesday

Historic City News readers are patriotically invited to attend tomorrow’s meeting of the Saint Augustine Tea Party; on Tuesday, January 10th, at 6:30 p.m. in the meeting room of the Village Inn, located at 900 N. Ponce de Leon Boulevard in St. Augustine.

Regular meetings on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month were canceled in November and December due to conflicts with Election Night, Thanksgiving, the annual Christmas Party, and Christmas itself.

“We welcome the new year; filled with renewed promise,” Saint Augustine Tea Party Chairman Lance Thate told local reporters. “Our monthly meeting resume tomorrow and we will continue our advocacy for We the People in the coming year. Paramount in this endeavor will be the exposure of Fake News wherever it should appear.”

Saint Augustine Tea Party member Evan Smith will be the featured speaker when the local group resumes its normal schedule of public meetings. Smith is an Industrial Engineer at Northrop Grumman in St. Augustine and will be speaking about the United States Constitution, and how millennials foresee the future of America.

