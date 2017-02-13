Local Tea Party will hear about the evolution of liberty

Historic City News readers are patriotically invited to attend the General meeting of the Saint Augustine Tea Party Tuesday evening, when the distinguished guest speaker will be Rosetta V. Bailey.

Her presentation will correlate the evolution of liberty as the concept emerged in the founding of America. Mrs. Bailey will be introducing the historic foundations of American liberty; 700 years from the Anglo-Saxon to our Constitution and the Bill of Rights.

Young people need to hear this story and we would encourage that parents bring their children to hear about their heritage. Not likely that they will hear about it in the public government schools.

If you can attend, the meeting will be held at the Village Inn located at 900 North Ponce de Leon Boulevard in St. Augustine, on Tuesday February 14, 2017 beginning at 6:30 p.m.

There is no admission charge and the meeting is open to both members and guests.

Comments