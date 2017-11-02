Mailbag: Never again visit your city

My wife and I have just returned home from your city.

We have been coming to St. Augustine since 1980 and within the last 10 years, we visit 1 to 2 times per year. We usually stay at the apartment above Luli’s Cupcake.

We eat at the old town restaurants and spend money in old town shops. We stay 9 to 14 days each visit. We will never again visit your great city, and here is why.

The homeless population has taken over old town. One morning after breakfast I went to a public restroom and a homeless man with his pants down was bathing. Approximately 30% of benches were occupied by homeless. At one point both sides of the main street in old town was blocked by homeless, we turned around and went back to the apartment. Even when we were able to navigate the streets we were harassed by homeless wanting money.

One afternoon as we were leaving old town, a homeless man (talking to himself) followed my wife and I to our apartment. Twice I had to run a homeless couple off from underneath our balcony. They were smoking and cussing. They finally did leave cussing and yelling. We ended up going inside.

We no longer feel safe in your city. This is the first time we did not see any police walking in old town. While sitting on the balcony one evening a homeless man urinated (right in front of me) on the building to the right side of our apartment facing street. I am retired from the military and did feel threatened while I was in your city because you had to constantly watch your back.

Come on St. Augustine, you can do better.

You depend on tourists and when they quit coming back, like us, where will you be? Most tourists and businesses were talking about how bad it is in St. Augustine. My wife and I come to St. Augustine to have fun and relax. This is no longer possible in your town. I along with others are spreading the word how unsafe your city has become and the homeless population problem.

You have gotten the last dime from me you will ever get. There are too many other tourist cities in this great country to visit where you do not have to put up with this crap. The vacation this year was a waste of my hard-earned money.

Thank you for listening to me.

