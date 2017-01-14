Man believed to be intruder in home invasion is arrested

Earlier this evening the US Marshal Service reported to Historic City News that they have arrested one of the intruders involved in the home invasion robbery and kidnapping which occurred earlier this week in Ponte Vedra Beach.

Arrested for violation of probation in Duval County was 22-year-old KYLE ANDRE-JUSTIN BYRD who resides at 110 Higginbotham Street in Baldwin.

Following Byrd’s arrest, detectives from St Johns County interviewed him concerning the events surrounding the home invasion. Byrd was subsequently charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment, grand theft of a motor vehicle, and home invasion.

St Johns County detectives reported that they are still seeking two additional persons who are believed to be regular associates of Byrd, who is currently in custody in the Duval County jail.

Local sheriff’s spokesman Chuck Mulligan is asking for anyone who may have information about Byrd’s activities, or that of any of his associates, to review the descriptions released earlier this week and contact the St Johns County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit or Crime Stoppers.

Comments