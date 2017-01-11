Man charged with theft of handgun and carjacking

Historic City News learned that a 21-year-old Flagler County man was arrested on several felony charges yesterday following incidents at two Outlet Mall Boulevard businesses.

The suspect, identified as Trenard De’Quane Williams who resides at 6 Ryall Lane in Palm Coast, is facing charges of carjacking with a firearm, aggravated assault, grand theft, petit theft and resisting arrest without violence.

Deputies responded to a report of a grand retail theft at the Gander Mountain at 9:40 a.m. Tuesday morning. Williams entered the store and allegedly took a Beretta pistol and a box of ammo and then fled the store.

Next, Williams entered the Bozard Ford dealership under the pretense of wanting to test drive a pickup truck. Williams is charged with pointing a firearm at a salesman and demanding the keys to a 2016 Ford F-350 pick-up truck.

As Williams was leaving the dealership, arriving deputies surrounded him at gunpoint. He was taken into custody without incident. There were no injuries reported. Additional charges are pending further investigation.

During his first appearance hearing this morning, Williams’ bond was set at $62,000. He remains in custody at this time.

