Man sets boobytrap to electrocute pregnant wife

Brittany Kershaw informed local Historic City News reporters Friday that a Palm Coast man has been arrested in Knoxville, Tennessee and he is in the process of extradition back to Florida. According to the arrest warrant, the defendant will answer charges of grand theft of a firearm and two-counts of attempted aggravated battery on a pregnant person after investigators say he attempted to electrocute his estranged wife.

Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies responded to 110 Whitehall Drive in Palm Coast on December 26th to conduct a security check of the property after the homeowner contacted authorities. Once on scene, deputies observed that the front door appeared to be barricaded and there were burn marks near the door handle. A deputy kicked the door open; and, upon doing so, a large spark was observed.

“This is one of the most bizarre domestic violence cases I have seen in my career,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “Not only did this man plan to electrocute his wife, but he could have injured any other person attempting to enter this residence.”

Taken into custody around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday is 32-year-old Michael Scott Wilson who is being held in lieu of $150,000.00 bond.

Photos from the crime scene show the barricade and wires attached to the top deadbolt lock and the lower door knob, connected to an electrical device attached to the front door of the home.

Based on observations made by the deputies on scene, it was apparent that Wilson set the boobytrap to cause great bodily harm to his wife. But officials say the electrical devices could have electrocuted, injured, or even killed, anyone who attempted to unlock and open the front door of the residence.

“Thankfully this plan was discovered quickly, and Wilson was taken into custody before he could cause the harm he intended,” Staly added.

While inside the residence, Wilson also stole a firearm belonging to his wife’s father. This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges are pending.

Share a link to this Historic City News article Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Comments

comments