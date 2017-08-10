Massage therapist rubs patient the wrong way

About 5:20 p.m. yesterday evening, Historic City News local reporters learned that 67-year-old Tommy Dean Murphy had been arrested by St Augustine Police and was in custody, charged with sexual battery.

Murphy, who resides at 140 Cowry Road in St Augustine, is a massage therapist at Debbie’s Day Spa. Police received a call from one of Murphy’s patients who made allegations that while receiving a scheduled massage, Murphy began to massage her pubic area.

“The victim says the assault continued for some time and that she was in shock, and froze; not moving until Murphy was finished,” Public Information Officer Mark Samson told local reporters.

According to the Florida Department of Health, Murphy has been a Licensed Massage Therapist in Florida since September 4, 2001. Since that time, there is no disciplinary action on file and no public complaints. Murphy’s business address on file is 403 Anastasia Boulevard in Saint Augustine and his license status is clear and active.

After reading Murphy his Miranda Warnings, Samson says that he confessed to detectives that he had digitally penetrated the victim during the massage.

Murphy was transported to the St. Johns County Jail without incident, where he remains this evening in lieu of $75,000 bond.

