May 5 deadline for comments on Anastasia Entry Corridor

Historic City News readers interested in commenting on revisions to the Anastasia Boulevard Entry Corridor Standards need to respond to City Project Planner Amy Skinner by e-mail at askinner@citystaug.com before the Friday May 5, 2017 deadline.

The City of St Augustine has placed the draft copy for review and comment on their website. The area governed by the guidelines extends approximately 1.5 miles from the east end of the Bridge of Lions to Casanova Road, just past the St. Augustine Alligator Zoological Park.

Guidelines as to landscaping and building exteriors for the city’s three entry corridors, Anastasia Boulevard, San Marco Avenue, and King Street, were originally adopted in 2003.

The document will be reviewed and discussed by the Planning and Zoning Board and the Historical Architectural Review Board, before being adopted by the City Commission.

If you would like to address your concerns directly, the following remaining public opportunities to comment are:

Planning & Zoning Board meeting, Tuesday, May 2 @ 2:00pm

Review and consideration on first reading by the City Commission, Monday, May 22 @5:00pm

Final consideration on second reading by the City Commission, Monday, June 12 @ 5:00pm

Comments