Mayor Shaver to be guest speaker at local Tea Party meeting

The Saint Augustine Tea Party has patriotically invited all Historic City News readers to attend their General meeting; Tuesday evening, May 23, 2017, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Inn located at 900 North Ponce de Leon Boulevard in St. Augustine.

The special guest speaker will be Nancy Shaver, Mayor of the City of St Augustine.

“Government is a service business in need of transparency and accessibility,” Mayor Shaver told local Historic City News reporters Sunday morning. “I plan to address the many challenges facing our community, including dealing with rising sea-levels, delivering basic community services, and the truth and consequences of “Big vs. Small Government.”

Nancy Shaver was re-elected as mayor in November 2016. As promised she has been meeting with residents, and walking through neighborhoods to listen to any specific concerns. Mayor Shaver is still focused on improving city infrastructure, financial management, homelessness, traffic and zoning issues.

Saint Augustine Tea Party chairman Lance Thate said, “Please join us for a very informative evening and bring a friend. There is no admission charge, and we are open to the public.”

