Medical Examiner: Weaver is victim of homicide

After the completion of an autopsy earlier today, Historic City News was informed that the body discovered on Los Robles Avenue by police Tuesday morning was 56-year-old James Henry Weaver of St Augustine.

We also know that the District 23 Medical Examiner has ruled that Weaver’s cause of death is a gunshot wound to the chest; and, the manner of death is homicide.

Now the sheriff’s major crimes investigators must determine who is responsible for shooting and killing Weaver in the home he shared with Steven Michael Canard, who was killed in a violent car crash the night before.

A sheriff’s spokesman told local reporters that his department is processing Canard’s Volkswagen Passat in a joint effort with the Florida Highway Patrol to recover any physical evidence that may provide answers that will bring them closer to solving Weaver’s murder.

