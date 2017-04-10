Medical Marijuana unanimously supported in Health Policy Committee

Last week, Historic City News was informed that a Florida Senate bill (SB 406 by Senator Bradley), was passed unanimously by the Senate Health Policy committee after it underwent substantial amendment.

Legislative changes in committee thus far have included:

Require independent testing of marijuana

Create a research group at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa

Non-residents must be approved in their home state to purchase

Adult guardian must make purchase of medical marijuana for minors

The limit for a patient’s supply is expanded from 45 to 90 days

More dispensaries were scheduled for approval five more by October 3, 2017 four more for every 75,000 approved patients



According to attorney, Susan Harbin, Esq., the Florida Association of Counties has identified medical marijuana legislation as a priority.

As we learn more about this issue which received overwhelming approval by Florida voters in November, and related legislative information, we will update readers on the local effects. Both in the cities of St Augustine and St Augustine Beach, as well as St Johns County, only wait-and-see stalls and moratoriums have been enacted by elected officials.

