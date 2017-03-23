Meet St Augustine’s Public Information Coordinator

On December 1, 2015, the City of St Augustine created a new position, hiring 46-year-old Melissa Wissel as our first “Public Information Coordinator” at an annual salary of $40,807.31 plus benefits. She lives in North Davis Shores with her husband Jeffrey.

In her new role, Wissel, who works for the Director of Public Affairs, Paul Williamson, is responsible for the City’s electronic communications platforms including the website, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

In July 2016, the City rolled out its first effort at an internally produced website and introduced public messaging through social media. Extensive use of photographs enhanced the appearance of the various formats. Now, the department utilizes videos to deliver these same messages with even more impact.

In the most recent episode of The Break Room, Williamson interviews Wissel and discusses the City’s extensive inventory of videos and their success with reaching the public.

The Break Room is broadcast weekly on WFCF/88.5FM and iHeartRadio on Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. and again on Saturday at 8:00 a.m. and may be heard anytime, on-demand, at CityStAugRadio.com.

