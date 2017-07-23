Meeting to review San Marco Avenue resurfacing project

Florida Department of Transportation representatives have invited all Historic City News readers to attend a public meeting to discuss the San Marco Avenue resurfacing project, mobility issues, traffic and on-street parking.

The Open House and meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 25th from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. in the Virginia Room, Flagler College Student Center, located at 40 Sevilla Street in St Augustine.

“The project will update facilities to meet current standards set by the Americans with Disabilities Act and remove some or all on-street parking in consideration of input from the City of St. Augustine,” city resident Bill Ferrigno told Historic City News.

Residents, merchants and business owners in the San Marco Avenue Corridor between West Castillo Drive and North to SR-16 will want to attend and review the resurfacing/re-striping project’s scope, schedule, and funding. Displays will be available at this meeting.

Opportunity for questions will include:

on-street parking north of Hope Street

reducing distance for sight safety considerations

issues involving merging traffic from bike/shuttle lanes into on-street parking

Community members are invited and encouraged to become involved and to join in the discussion.

No decisions are final until public comment is received. Written public comments will be accepted in person during this meeting or can be emailed to Renee.Brinkley@dot.state.fl.us or postmarked no later than five- days after the meeting to ensure inclusion in the official meeting record.

