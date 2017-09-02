Missing defendant located to stand trial for sex crimes

A 25-year-old Wales Center, Michigan man, Trent Nicholas Liniarski, has been found guilty of two-counts of making an obscene communication, one count of cruelty to a child, and one count of using a two-way communications device to facilitate or further the commission of a felony. Each of the four crimes is a third-degree felony.

Liniarski, whose address was provided as 8175 Marquette Road, had been charged with the crimes that sheriff’s investigators say occurred on June 15, 2016. He had been released from custody under $20,000 bond.

When Liniarski failed to show up for trial on August 18 2017 at 9:00 a.m., all bonds were revoked and a capias was issued for his arrest. Liniarski was located and re-arrested on August 25, 2017.

A two-day jury trial was held on Wednesday August 30 and Thursday August 31, 2017. Liniarski was found guilty on all four counts. Liniarski will return for felony sentencing October 2, 2017 9:00 a.m. before Judge Howard Maltz in Courtroom 328.

