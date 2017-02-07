Morgan EV3 Junior is a fun, expensive way to teach your kid about EVs – Roadshow

Three-wheeled Morgans are quite the spectacle. Carfection’s Alex Goy has one, and he loves it. But they’re not just for adults anymore — they’re also for children with loaded parents!

This is the Morgan EV3 Junior. It’s a scaled-down version of the standard EV3 electric trike, built for children above the age of 6. Like the big-boy Morgan, the EV3 Junior is assembled by hand, using genuine carbon fiber, leather and wood.

It comes in red, green or ivory, but for a little more money, you can pick from one of Morgan’s 40,000 available colors. The leather can be had in either black or tan, because what’s the fun of customizing the interior alone? There are also sticker packs for further customization.

Of course, it doesn’t use the same electric motor, but the smaller unit in the EV3 Junior still exhibits plenty of hustle. It’ll rush silently up to a top speed of 10 mph, which is significantly higher than most other ride-on toys, like the Tesla Model S for Kids.

The range is approximately 10 miles, which is pretty darn far for a 6-year-old to be traveling by his or her lonesome. When the battery eventually depletes, it’ll take 4 hours to charge completely, although that’s on 220-to-240-volt UK and European outlets, so that figure may be different in the US.

As I said in the beginning, this isn’t for every kid in town. The Morgan EV3 Junior starts at £6,662.50 not including tax, which converts to a whopping $8,250, or more than enough to put your child into an actual car. But that actual car won’t be assembled by men in a shed, and where’s the fun in that?

