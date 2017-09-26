Morning electrical fire has King Street shut down

The St. Augustine Fire Department responded to a residential house fire located at the corner of King Street and Riberia Street at about 8:00 a.m. this morning.

Historic City News local reporters learned of the fire when traffic along the two major roads came to a halt at the peak of morning rush hour. Streets were shut down for about an hour while vehicles and fire hoses were staged along King Street. Firefighters from both the city and county fire department responded.

“The cause of the fire appears to be electrical,” a spokesman for the St Augustine Police Department told media contacts. “No one was found in the home.”

According to an official report, the fire was extinguished rapidly and there were no injuries reported. Police were able to clear the congestion quickly.

