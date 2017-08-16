Morris: The county doesn’t have a spending problem

This goes down as the “Quote of the week” from St Johns County’s biggest waste of a seat at the commission table.

“The county doesn’t have a spending problem, but, rather, a problem in capitalizing on its potential funding sources — such as a gas tax, or a sales tax.”

District 4 Commissioner Jay Morris is a Republican, right? A gas tax? A sales tax?

Three cheers for three commissioners who understand that you balance the budget by cutting the spending before you do anything else. Thank you Chairman Jimmy Johns, Commissioner Jeb Smith, and Commissioner Paul Waldron, for earning the endorsements awarded to you by our editorial board.

