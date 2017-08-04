Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash at beach

The Florida Highway Patrol reported to Historic City News this morning that a 19-year-old man is dead after the motorcycle he was driving crashed on SR-A1A near A Street in St Augustine Beach.

Troopers told local reporters that a 2008 Infiniti G35, driven by Glenn Ferrall of St Augustine, was headed south in the outside lane on SR-A1A around 2:42 a.m.

The driver of the Yamaha motorcycle, identified by the FHP as Bassel Habiba, of Egypt, crashed into the back of the Infiniti, just south of A Street.

Habiba was taken by air ambulance to Orange Park Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The FHP’s report shows that Habiba was wearing a helmet at the time.

Ferrall was not injured, troopers at the scene said. However, according to an updated FHP report, Habiba has died.

Share a link to this Historic City News article Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print



Comments