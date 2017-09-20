Murder suspect captured in Palm Coast this afternoon

Less than 8-hours after the body of a murder victim was discovered in his driveway in Palm Coast, at 12:30 p.m. Sheriff Rick Staly and deputies conducted a felony traffic stop on a vehicle at Cypress Point and Belle Terre Parkway that they say was operated by the man who committed the crime.

After a thorough investigation by detectives, Clarence Edward Murphy Jr, DOB 9/20/1975, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. He is being held at the Flagler County Detention Facility without bond.

“Our deputies and detectives did a great job in solving this case in under 8-hours and making sure no one else was hurt,” Sheriff Staly said. “That is great police work and I’m glad this dirt bag is in the Green Roof Inn where he belongs and the victim’s family can feel secure knowing he is in custody.”

Deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call around 4:00 a.m. Tuesday morning reporting the victim, 36-year-old Ahmad Rashad Laster Sr., lying in a driveway on Parkview Drive in Palm Coast. The victim was transported to Halifax Hospital in Daytona Beach where he later died.

Sheriff Staly held a press conference with members of the victim’s family at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday evening. It was broadcast live on the agency’s Facebook page.

Murphy has an extensive arrest history that involves 19 felony charges, 5 felony convictions, 3 misdemeanor convictions and at least two stays in state prison.

