National security issues in today’s political climate

Historic City News readers are patriotically invited to attend the general meeting of the Saint Augustine Tea Party, held at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Inn located at 900 N. Ponce de Leon Boulevard.

The special guest on Tuesday evening, August 8th will be Jeff Walton, retired NCIS Special Agent. Walton is a 34-year veteran of national security and counterintelligence.

“Pundits, politicians and the media throw around national security terms like collusion, treason, leaking, and espionage, but what do they really mean?” asked Tea Party Chairman Lance Thate.

Walton will help the audience sort out fact from fiction. He will address whether our current President and his administration are guilty of such crimes, and whether members of the previous administration crossed any lines.

Thate says that, time permitting, a question and answer session will follow a very informative evening.

The meeting is open to the public and there is no admission charge. Guests are welcome. Follow the Town Criers on St. George Street at our website SaintAugustineTeaParty.org

