News anchor John Bachman to emcee Eighth Annual Oceanwise

The Friends of the GTM Reserve announced to Historic City News that television news anchor John Bachman will serve as emcee for Oceanwise 2017.

The event, scheduled for Saturday, September 30th, is the Friend’s eighth annual fundraiser to benefit the GTM Research Reserve.

“Money raised from this event helps to fund ecological education programs for local youth, research by local and visiting scientists, and stewardship of the reserve’s landscape,” said Ellen Leroy-Reed, executive director of Friends of the GTM Reserve. “We are thrilled that John has agreed to emcee because CBS-47 and FOX-30 Action News is our partner in this year’s Adopt a Nest campaign.”

Bachman anchors the 5:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. weekday newscasts on WJAX-TV, and the 10:00 p.m. newscast on WFOX-TV. He joined CBS-47 and FOX-30 Action News from WSB in Atlanta, where he served as news anchor for the 4:00 p.m. newscast. John lives in St. Johns County with his wife and three daughters.

This is the eighth annual Oceanwise benefit to be held at the GTM Research Reserve’s Environmental Education Center located directly on the Guana River in Ponte Vedra Beach. Each year, the event features local fine restaurants serving sustainable seafood and other locally-sourced dishes, a silent auction, entertainment, and a breathtaking view of the sun setting over the Guana River. Guests will be treated to fine wine and beer sponsored by Bold City Brewery.

Tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased online.

