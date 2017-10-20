Next week is City Government Week

Historic City News reporters will be tuned to Monday night’s City Commission meeting, when Mayor Nancy Shaver presents City Manager John Regan with a proclamation recognizing Florida’s City Government Week, October 23- 29.

The week-long celebration of municipal government is an initiative by the Florida League of Cities. Throughout the week, commissioners and first responders will visit St. Augustine elementary schools; greeting students and participating in morning announcements and the Pledge of Allegiance.

“There are both challenges and rewards in being part of city government,” Mayor Shaver told local reporters. “The City of St. Augustine is joining other cities across the state; engaging citizens and fostering collaboration.”

Members of the Executive Board of the Flagler College Student Government Association will have the opportunity to meet Mayor Shaver and City Manager John Regan.

Shaver said she is looking forward to discussing her role, responsibilities, and perspectives on local municipal government with the local students.

Share a link to this Historic City News article Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Comments

comments