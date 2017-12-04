Nights of Lights shuttle continues through December

The City of St. Augustine reminded Historic City News this weekend that, with funding support from the St. Johns County Tourist Development Council, they are offering a free park and ride shuttle on the peak dates of the Nights of Lights.

The service is available from 1:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. every Saturday in December.

The shuttle operates from two parking locations north of the downtown:

— St. Johns County Health Department, 200 San Sebastian View

— San Marco Lot, 301 San Marco Ave.

The 24th season of the Nights of Lights continues through January 31, 2018.

For a calendar of events and visitor information, visit NightsofLights.com

