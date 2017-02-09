Nissan introduces Titan King Cab because the world needs more suicide doors – Roadshow

Do you want some extra interior space without opting for a full-on crew cab?

If so, the Nissan Titan King Cab should be right up your alley.

The King Cab’s extended-cab design offers seating for three with rear-hinged doors on both sides.

With an optional bench up front, the King Cab can seat up to six.

There’s also a “rear seat delete” option that removes the seat, heater duct and roof-mounted grab handles.

In its place is a flat rear floor with additional cargo tie-downs.

The King Cab will be offered in both half-ton and XD configurations.

It’s available in three different trim levels — S, SV and Pro-4X.

2WD and 4WD configurations are available, as well.

The Titan King Cab goes on sale as a 2017 model this coming spring.

