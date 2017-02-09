Nissan introduces Titan King Cab because the world needs more suicide doors – Roadshow February 9, 2017 Syndication Do you want some extra interior space without opting for a full-on crew cab? Photo by: Nissan If so, the Nissan Titan King Cab should be right up your alley. Photo by: Nissan The King Cab’s extended-cab design offers seating for three with rear-hinged doors on both sides. Photo by: Nissan With an optional bench up front, the King Cab can seat up to six. Photo by: Nissan There’s also a “rear seat delete” option that removes the seat, heater duct and roof-mounted grab handles. Photo by: Nissan In its place is a flat rear floor with additional cargo tie-downs. Photo by: Nissan The King Cab will be offered in both half-ton and XD configurations. Photo by: Nissan It’s available in three different trim levels — S, SV and Pro-4X. Photo by: Nissan 2WD and 4WD configurations are available, as well. Photo by: Nissan The Titan King Cab goes on sale as a 2017 model this coming spring. Photo by: Nissan Photo by: Nissan Photo by: Nissan Photo by: Nissan Photo by: Nissan Photo by: Nissan Photo by: Nissan Photo by: Nissan Photo by: Andrew Krok/Roadshow Photo by: Andrew Krok/Roadshow Photo by: Andrew Krok/Roadshow Photo by: Andrew Krok/Roadshow Photo by: Andrew Krok/Roadshow Photo by: Andrew Krok/Roadshow Photo by: Andrew Krok/Roadshow Photo by: Andrew Krok/Roadshow Photo by: Andrew Krok/Roadshow Photo by: Andrew Krok/Roadshow Photo by: Andrew Krok/Roadshow Photo by: Andrew Krok/Roadshow Photo by: Andrew Krok/Roadshow Photo by: Andrew Krok/Roadshow Photo by: Andrew Krok/Roadshow Photo by: Andrew Krok/Roadshow Photo by: Andrew Krok/Roadshow Photo by: Andrew Krok/Roadshow Related Article Nissan Titan King Cab keeps the extended cab alive and well Latest Galleries CNET ON CARS Want to see the future of car technology? Brian Cooley found it for you at CES 2017 in Las Vegas and the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. Latest From Roadshow Email Share Tweet +1 Share Pin Share Comments Sponsor