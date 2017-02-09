Nissan Titan King Cab keeps the extended cab alive and well – Roadshow

Thus far, Nissan has unveiled crew cab and single cab variants of its new Titan pickup truck. But what about the person who wants something in the middle? Well, want no more.

The 2017 Nissan Titan King Cab, despite its regal name, is actually a smaller cab that sits between the single and crew variants. Instead of a full door in the back, there’s a half door that’s hinged backwards.

Nissan

The rear seat offers space for three, in addition to a front row with an optional bench, for a total max capacity of six. However, if you’d rather use the extended cab for storage, there’s a rear-seat delete option that removes the seat, heater duct and roof-mounted grab handles. Instead of a seat, you get a flat loading floor with extra cargo hooks.

Nissan will offer the Titan King Cab in both regular and XD variants. The half-ton Titan King Cab features a 6.5-foot bed and will be offered in S, SV and Pro-4X trims, with either two- or four-wheel drive. Its max towing capacity is 9,420 pounds, and its max payload capacity is 1,640 pounds. The only engine on offer for the half-ton is a 5.6-liter V8 with 390 horsepower.

The Titan XD King Cab is offered in the same three trims (S, SV and Pro-4X) with 2WD or 4WD, depending on the buyer’s preference. Two engines are available here — the 390-hp, 5.6-liter gas V8, or the 5.0-liter Cummins diesel V8. Towing capacity hits a peak of 12,510 pounds with the diesel engine, and payload maxes out at 2,710 pounds with the gas engine.

All 2017 Titan King Cab models go on sale this spring, and pricing is still TBD.

