No one injured in two-alarm fire at Tifton Cove

St Johns County Fire Rescue reported to Historic City News this evening that they were aided by first responders with the Jacksonville Beach Fire Department on the scene of a two alarm, multi-family structure fire in Ponte Vedra Beach.

Fire broke out in the 70 block of the Tifton Cove Condominiums inside the east gate of Sawgrass Country Club at about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday night, per public information officers at the location.

“Upon arrival crews found an evacuated multi-unit building with heavy smoke and flames showing from the second story roof,” Lt. Jeremy Robshaw reported. “Initial crews established a water supply and made entry into the structure, completing a search and locating the source of the fire.”

Firefighters from both departments located and removed three dogs from a first-floor condominium that was filled with smoke. No injuries have been reported.

Crews located the fire and found it was spreading rapidly through the attic space. They began their attack to stop further spread of the fire and to limit damages.

While primary fire damage is extensive in three condominiums, crews were able to limit the damages to adjacent units in the same building.

The full extent of damages will be determined upon the completion of the investigation by the State Fire Marshal. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

