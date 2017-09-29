North Beach Assistance Center open this weekend

The North Beach Hurricane Irma Assistance Center will be open on tomorrow and Sunday, September 30th and October 1st from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the North Beach Community Center located at 3101 First Street, Saint Augustine, FL 32084.

Historic City News has was informed that supplies including food, water, cleaning supplies, paper goods and personal hygiene products for hurricane impacted victims have been donated by the Church of Christ in Mandarin.

Supplies are available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

We are in need of volunteers to staff the donation open house. To volunteer contact Tisa Chamberlain by phone at 770-597-4904 or e-mail tisachamberlain@mac.com

