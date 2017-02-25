Noted speaker Diane Kepus addresses Tea Party

Historic City News readers are patriotically invited to attend the next general meeting of the Saint Augustine Tea Party, to be held at the Village Inn located at 900 North Ponce de Leon Boulevard on February 28, 2017, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

During her presentation, Tuesday evening, Diane Kepus will address how we are “Abolishing Our Representative Government Through Education”.

Kepus began her Education research investigating the “International Baccalaureate” program and she has branched out into all aspects of education, foreign and domestic.

In 2007 Kepus began to witness the decline in the scholastic achievement levels of our children, brought about by the interference of the Federal Department of Education. She saw that individuals and businesses choose to use our children as “human collateral” for their own financial gains.

Also to be discussed, the controversy regarding Charter Schools versus Public Schools and Home Schooling. Join us for a very powerful discussion. Audience will have an opportunity for questions and answers — time permitting

Please arrive early, as seating is limited. No admission charge, meeting is open to the public.

Photo credits: © 2017 Historic City News courtesy of FlaglerLive

