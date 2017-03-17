Nourishing taste buds and the community

Jennifer Tesori announced to local Historic City News reporters today that members of St. Augustine Independent Restaurant Association have presented $38,950 to the Boys & Girls Club of St. Augustine.

The donation was raised during last year’s Food & Wine Festival held on October 4th. Due to the fall of Hurricane Matthew four days later, it was decided to delay the presentation.

“I feel like the annual Food & Wine Festival has become one of the city’s premier social events, showcasing the best of St. Augustine in support of one of our most important local youth outreach organizations,” said Jeremy Ticehurst GM of The Reef and current president of the association.

The 7th Annual Food & Wine Festival served 350 Guests who wined and dined to benefit local Boys & Girls Club youth in one of the city’s most elegant waterfront locations, the River House.

St. Augustine Independent Restaurant Association’s mission is to encourage, support, and enhance visibility for independently owned businesses and continually advance St. Augustine’s unique culinary and cultural diversity. Since the Festival’s inception in 2009, the event has raised more than $138,000 for the St Augustine Boys & Girls Club.

