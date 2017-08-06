Obituary: CB Hinson

Claudell Brooks (C.B.) Hinson passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2017 at Flagler Hospital. He turned 91-years-old on June 5th.

The Southern Carriages facebook page said that it is with profound sadness that they announced the passing of the horse-drawn carriage company’s owner.

“We lost a great American and combat veteran. CB served in the US Navy in five major battles of World War II,” the website says. “The world was a lot more colorful with him in it and he will be missed by all who knew and loved him.”

In addition to Southern Carriages, Hinson was also an award-winning watercolor artist.

Historic City News was the beneficiary of many telephone calls and visits from Hinson, especially when he had a spur in his saddle. Editor Michael Gold first met him during the 1970’s when Hinson was publishing a local weekly newspaper known as “The Traveler”. Hinson was noted for authoring a sometimes-biting column where he was not bashful about sharing his observations of local politics and government.

C.B. is survived by his wife, Jean Hinson; daughter, Sylvia Fuller (Robert); stepdaughter, Dana Smith (Gary); niece, Joanne Lecates; and too many friends to count.

He was preceded in death by 10 siblings and stepdaughter, Denise McCall.

Memorial services will take place at 3:00 p.m. Monday at St. Johns Family Funeral Home.

