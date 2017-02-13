Obituary: Eddie Roy Lightsey Sr

Historic City News has learned that 85-year-old Eddie Roy Lightsey, Sr. (Ret. Col. SJCSO), of St. Augustine passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, February 11, 2017, at his residence on Lightsey Road.

Eddie lived most of his life in St. Augustine and served with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office for 33 years, retiring as director of operations in 1994.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 16th, at Anastasia Baptist Church with the Rev. Bill Bouman officiating. A visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. will precede the service. Interment will follow at Craig Memorial Park.

Live plants are gratefully accepted, or donations in his memory can be made to the St. Augustine Humane Society, 1665 Old Moultrie Rd, St. Augustine, FL 32084.

St Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

