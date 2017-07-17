Obituary: Judge Kim C. Hammond

The Seventh Judicial Circuit announce to local Historic City News reporters that the Honorable Kim C. Hammond, who served for more than 30 years as Circuit Judge in Flagler County, died yesterday, July 16, 2017, in local hospice care. He was 72.

A native of Miami, Judge Hammond grew up in Melbourne. He earned his undergraduate and law degrees from Florida State University, where he was an All-American quarterback. He played professional football for the Miami Dolphins and the Patriots while going to law school. He passed the Florida Bar in 1972 and started as an attorney in private practice in Daytona Beach.

“Judge Hammond was a beloved judge in the Seventh Judicial Circuit,” said Chief Judge Raul A. Zambrano. “He was the ultimate statesman and was revered by his colleagues on the bench. He will be missed – but will always be remembered as a true Seminole.”

He was appointed to the bench in late 1979 and for many years served as the only circuit judge sitting in Bunnell, presiding over all aspects of law. He was credited with making the new courthouse in Flagler County a reality and the justice center, which opened in 2007, was named in his honor. He also served as a former Chief Judge of the Seventh Judicial Circuit. He retired from the bench on Jan. 3, 2011.

In addition to his work in the courtroom, Hammond served on numerous statewide court committees and held leadership positions with the Florida Conference of Circuit Judges. He also was an instructor with the Florida Judicial College. He was active in his community, serving the United Way, Boy Scouts, the Daytona Beach Community College Foundation, Florida Special Olympics and First Presbyterian Church of Daytona Beach.

He is survived by his wife Jan, three children and eight grandchildren.

