Obituary: Laurie Moring Atkinson-Craig

Funeral services were held last week for former Development & Management Support employee at the Public Works Department of the City of St Augustine, 51-year-old Laurie Craig. She was first employed by the City in February 2014 as a Recording Secretary for the City Commission, and was assigned her current position in February 2016. She would have turned 52 on October 3rd.

Craig died in St Augustine on Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at her residence, but she was a native of Gainesville. She moved to St. Augustine several years ago from North Carolina. She was of the Lutheran faith, graduated from Eastside High School, and was a former para-legal.

“It is with heavy heart that I write this memo regarding the unexpected passing of Laurie,” City Manager John Regan wrote in an e-mail to all City employees. “Laurie was not only a City employee and coworker, but part of the City family. She will be truly missed.”

Laurie Moring Atkinson married George “Lee” Craig on January 14, 2017.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her mother, Karen Broughham, Crown Point, IN, father and step-mother Badger & Patricia Moring, Earleton, daughters Taylor Marino, Atlantic Beach, and Karli Nelson, St. Augustine, brothers Badger Moring, Jr. and Danny Griffin of Gainesville, sisters Porl ‘Sherry’ Wright, Portland, OR and Ginger St. Germain, Gainesville, a granddaughter Stella Emily Marino, step children Michael Craig, Chris Hash, Kelly Blalock and Sabrina Hash, aunt, uncle and cousins nieces and nephews.

A celebration of her life was held at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at the First Baptist Church, Hawthorne, with Pastor Chris Rose officiating. Her arrangements were made by Forest Meadows Funeral Home in Gainesville.

Share a link to this Historic City News article Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print



Comments