Obituary: Solomon Robert Eubanks

Solomon Robert Eubanks passed away on Saturday May 27, 2017. He had just turned 73-years-old on May 14th. He grew up in Lincolnville on Palmo Street and resided at 164 Twine Street, its current name.

Eubanks attended St. Benedict and Excelsior schools and is a 1959 graduate of Richard J. Murray High School. In addition to his hometown of St Augustine, Eubanks had also lived in Gainesville, Palatka, and Columbus, Ohio. He was a lifelong member of the Democratic Party.

His funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 3rd at 3:00 p.m. at St Paul’s Family AME Church under the direction of Reverend Ron Rawls.

The St. Augustine Foot Soldiers Monument, installed just south of the market in the Plaza de la Constitution, was intentionally created using nameless faces by sculptor Brian Owens. His decision was to convey that the “foot soldiers” of the Civil Rights movement of the 1960’s were not only the Martin Luther King Jr’s of the world, but also the anonymous, ordinary local residents of the city who courageously waded in at the beaches, kneeled in at the churches, and sat in at the lunch counters.

Eubanks, who would have certainly qualified as a celebrity of the Civil Rights movement, would probably rather be remembered simply as a foot soldier.

