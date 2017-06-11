Occupants of crash vehicle trapped until firefighters arrive

Three occupants of cars involved in a motor vehicle crash near the intersection of SR-13A South and CR-305 were transported to area hospitals for treatment of sustained injuries, according to a report received by Historic City News Sunday evening.

St Johns County Fire Rescue reported at about 6:00 p.m. tonight that the driver and passenger were trapped inside one of the cars involved and required special extrication operations to be freed.

One patient was transported to Orange Park Medical Center via air ambulance due to the severity of their injuries. Two others were stabilized at the scene for transportation to local hospitals for additional medical treatment.

