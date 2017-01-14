Offices for the City of St. Augustine will be closed on Monday

Historic City News was informed that City offices will close in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday, January 16th, per an announcement from Public Affairs Director, Paul Williamson.

Solid waste and recycling collections will not change from their regular schedules, Williamson said.

Two events scheduled Saturday, January 14th and Monday, January 16th for the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday are likely to affect traffic in the City of St Augustine for brief periods of time.

Right to Life March, Saturday, January 14th

The procession will depart the Mission Nombre de Dios on San Marco Avenue at 11:30 a.m. and will walk south to S. Castillo Drive to St. George Street, continuing to the Plaza de la Constitución for an event lasting until 2:00 p.m. The procession will necessitate the brief interruption of vehicular traffic along those portions of San Marco Avenue starting at 11:00 a.m. and lasting for approximately half an hour.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Remembrance, Monday, January 16th

The procession will depart St. Paul’s AME Church, 85 Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue at 11:45 a.m. and will walk along M. L. King, Jr. Avenue, then King Street to the Gazebo in the Plaza de la Constitución for an event lasting until 2:00 p.m.

Comments