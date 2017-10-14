On arraignment day local teen takes own life

Historic City News has learned that an 18-year-old St Johns County resident, who would have turned 19-years-old next week, died in the wee hours Wednesday morning; the victim of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

At 2:30 a.m. on the morning of the 11th, the call came to a 911-dispatcher from John Black, who identified himself as the victim’s uncle. Deputies arrived on the scene on Circle Drive only minutes later to find Black’s nephew, William Nicholas Howell, with a gunshot wound to the head and a handgun in his lap.

Black reported that his last contact with the victim was about 1:30 a.m. and that he was “upset” over something he had done. Black said that he never heard the gunshot that killed his nephew. According to police records, Howell lived with his mother on Putnam Road.

SJSO Major Crimes Sergeant Russell told Historic City News, through the agency’s records supervisor, that this is still an active case under investigation.

Howell was scheduled to appear at 1:30 p.m. that day before Judge Howard Maltz. He was facing two charges of criminal mischief; the first a second-degree misdemeanor, the second a third-degree felony. Both incidents occurred on September 22, 2017. He was free on $1,500 bond.

