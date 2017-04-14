One driver dies during dynamic three vehicle crash Thursday night

The two-semi tractor-trailer crash on I-95 is largely cleaned up; however, the Florida Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Investigators are still on the scene and expect to be until about 10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

We now know more details as the investigation is continuing.

Three vehicles were traveling southbound on I-95 in the outside southbound lane; south of SR-207, close to SR-206. The lead vehicle, a 2009 Freightliner tractor trailer, was followed by a passenger car; a 2017 Toyota Corolla. The third vehicle was a 2014 International tractor trailer.

At approximately 10:25 p.m. Thursday 4/13/2017, all traffic on I-95 southbound suddenly and unexpectedly slowed.

The driver of the International tractor trailer, 37-year-old Mark Vance Tollett who resides in New Braunfels TX, failed to slow his vehicle and struck the rear of the Toyota Corolla, and then the rear of the Freightliner tractor trailer. St Johns County Fire Rescue attended to Tollett’s injuries at the scene and then sent him to Flagler Hospital with minor injuries.

The 2014 International tractor trailer, driven by 57-year-old Charles Izehiese Ohonba of Orange Park, suffered no injuries.

The passenger vehicle caught in the middle, driven by 24-year-old Brittany Nicole Fortner of St Augustine was sent to Flagler Hospital with fatal injuries. Fortner was wearing her seatbelt, however, a determination as to whether the crash was alcohol related is pending completion of a forensic autopsy today.

There is one single southbound lane open now. Continue to find alternative routes this morning, if possible. US-1, Wildwood Drive, and SR-206 remain congested.

