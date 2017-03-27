Only a few days left of Florida Archaeology Month

Emily Jane Murray, spokesperson for the Florida Public Archaeology Network, reminds Historic City News readers that as Florida Archaeology Month 2017 draws to a close, there are still some area events you may want to enjoy.

In addition to participating in Florida Public Archaeology Network events, you can also consider joining your local Florida Anthropological Society Chapter, Archaeological Institute of America Society or even a local museum like the Amelia Island Museum of History or the New Smyrna Museum of History.

“Archaeology doesn’t have to be limited to just one month a year,” Murry told local reporters. “We encourage you to find a way to stay involved.”

On Wednesday, March 29, from 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., join the City of St. Augustine for the official opening of a new archaeology exhibit at the Visitor Information Center.

And on Thursday, March 30, starting at 6:30 p.m., explore the legacy of shrimp boats in Florida with Brendan Burke, archaeologist with the St. Augustine Lighthouse and Maritime Museum, during his presentation at Old St. Andrews; part of the Jacksonville Historical Society Speaker Series. $5.00 suggested donation for non-members.

And as always, you can find more events at our website, fpan.us/nerc, or at the Florida Archaeology Month website, fpan.us/FAM.

