Open for business in St Johns County

As Florida’s Historic Coast cleans up after Hurricane Irma, many of our local St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra and Beaches businesses have re-opened. While we know there are many more properties open than these, here is a partial list of those that have reported they are open for business.

This list was reported to Historic City News as of 4:30 p.m. September 15th. If there is a local attraction, museum, retail, restaurant or lodging that is not on this list, we suggest you call them directly.

Now open Tours, Attractions, Retail

Abella School of Dance

Artsy Abode

Cambium Surf Shop

Casa Rodriguez

Corazon Cinema & Café

Cutter & Cutter Gallery

Drum Man Charters

Fort Menendez

Ghosts & Gravestones

Gold Tours

Governor’s House Culture Center Museum

Isabella’s Cuban Cigars

Island Framers & Gallery

JR Benet Store

KidzfACTory at Limelight Theatre

Limelight Theatre

Marineland Dolphin Adventure

Monarch Studio

Old Jail

Oldest Store Museum Experience

Old Town Trolley Tours

Oldest Wooden Schoolhouse

Panama Hat Co

Pit Surf Shop

Potter’s Wax Museum

San Sebastian Winery

Schooner Freedom

St. Augustine Alligator Farm

St. Augustine Amphitheatre & Farmers Market

St. Augustine Bike Rentals

St. Augustine Distillery

St. Augustine History Museum

St. Augustine Outlets

St. Augustine Pirate & Treasure Museum

St. Augustine Premium Outlets

Shop Declaration

The Colonial Oak

The Shrine of Our Lady of La Leche at Mission Nombre De Dios Museum and Gift Shop

The Spice & Tea Exchange of St Augustine, Hypolita Street

The Spice & Tea Exchange, San Marco Avenue

Tour St. Augustine Ghost Tours

Stogie’s

Sunburst Chrystal

Surf Station

World Golf Hall of Fame

Ximenez-Fatio House Museum

Restaurants Now Open

A1A Ale Works

Amici Italian Restaurant

Ancient City Brewing

Ann O’Malley’s

Bai Tong Thai Sushi

Barley Republic Irish Pub

Ben & Jerry’s

Brewz N Dogwz

Bull & Crown Publik House

Cap’s Restaurant

Cantina Louie

Carrera Wine Cellar

Carmelo’s Restaurant & Convenience Store

Casa Maya

Catch 27

Chatsworth Pub

Chianti Room

Conch House Restaurant

Collage Restaurant

Columbia Restaurant

Crave Food Truck

Dairy Queen

Dan Murphy’s Irish Pub

Denny’s

Dine Medure

Dos Coffee

Gelato Time

Growers Alliance

Hot Shot Bakery & Café

Hurricane Patty’s

Hyppo’s Popsicles

Island Bowls

Kernel Poppers

Kingfish Grill

La Cocina Mexican Restaurant

La Strada Italian Restaurant

La Tarza Coffee Shop

Le Macaron

Le Pavilion

Low Tide Food Co

Luli’s Cupcakes

Mango Mango’s

Marble Slab St. Augustine

McDonald’s

Mello Mushroom

Metro Diner

Michael’s Tasting Room

Mojos Tacos

Nalu’s

Nocatee Farmers Market

No Name Bar

OC Whites

Odd Birds

Old City Subs

One Twenty Three Burger House

Osteens

Ponte Vedra Fish Camp

Pizzaley’s

Pizza Time

Prince of Wales

Purple Olive

Prohibition Kitchen

Redfrog & McToads Grub & Pub

Salt Life Seafood Shack

Savannah Sweets

Scarlett O’Hara’s

Sunset Grille

St. George Tavern

Smokin’ D’s BBQ

Taberna del Caballo

Terra & Acqua

The Ancient Olive

The Bardot

The Black Molly Grill

The Bunnery

The Cheese Wheel & Sandwich Board

The Floridian

The Market at St. Augustine (cash only)

Tim’s Wine Market

Tini Martini Bar

Raintree

Sakada Japanese Steak House

South of Philly

The Reef

Tradewinds

Uptown Scratch Kitchen

Verrazano Pizza

Village Inn

Yamato Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar

Zaharias

Opening Monday, September 18th

City Walks Tours

Flagler College Legacy Tours

Pena Peck House

