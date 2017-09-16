Open for business in St Johns County

As Florida’s Historic Coast cleans up after Hurricane Irma, many of our local St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra and Beaches businesses have re-opened. While we know there are many more properties open than these, here is a partial list of those that have reported they are open for business.
This list was reported to Historic City News as of 4:30 p.m. September 15th. If there is a local attraction, museum, retail, restaurant or lodging that is not on this list, we suggest you call them directly.
Now open Tours, Attractions, Retail
Abella School of Dance
Artsy Abode
Cambium Surf Shop
Casa Rodriguez
Corazon Cinema & Café
Cutter & Cutter Gallery
Drum Man Charters
Fort Menendez
Ghosts & Gravestones
Gold Tours
Governor’s House Culture Center Museum
Isabella’s Cuban Cigars
Island Framers & Gallery
JR Benet Store
KidzfACTory at Limelight Theatre
Limelight Theatre
Marineland Dolphin Adventure
Monarch Studio
Old Jail
Oldest Store Museum Experience
Old Town Trolley Tours
Oldest Wooden Schoolhouse
Panama Hat Co
Pit Surf Shop
Potter’s Wax Museum
San Sebastian Winery
Schooner Freedom
St. Augustine Alligator Farm
St. Augustine Amphitheatre & Farmers Market
St. Augustine Bike Rentals
St. Augustine Distillery
St. Augustine History Museum
St. Augustine Outlets
St. Augustine Pirate & Treasure Museum
St. Augustine Premium Outlets
Shop Declaration
The Colonial Oak
The Shrine of Our Lady of La Leche at Mission Nombre De Dios Museum and Gift Shop
The Spice & Tea Exchange of St Augustine, Hypolita Street
The Spice & Tea Exchange, San Marco Avenue
Tour St. Augustine Ghost Tours
Stogie’s
Sunburst Chrystal
Surf Station
World Golf Hall of Fame
Ximenez-Fatio House Museum
Restaurants Now Open
A1A Ale Works
Amici Italian Restaurant
Ancient City Brewing
Ann O’Malley’s
Bai Tong Thai Sushi
Barley Republic Irish Pub
Ben & Jerry’s
Brewz N Dogwz
Bull & Crown Publik House
Cap’s Restaurant
Cantina Louie
Carrera Wine Cellar
Carmelo’s Restaurant & Convenience Store
Casa Maya
Catch 27
Chatsworth Pub
Chianti Room
Conch House Restaurant
Collage Restaurant
Columbia Restaurant
Crave Food Truck
Dairy Queen
Dan Murphy’s Irish Pub
Denny’s
Dine Medure
Dos Coffee
Gelato Time
Growers Alliance
Hot Shot Bakery & Café
Hurricane Patty’s
Hyppo’s Popsicles
Island Bowls
Kernel Poppers
Kingfish Grill
La Cocina Mexican Restaurant
La Strada Italian Restaurant
La Tarza Coffee Shop
Le Macaron
Le Pavilion
Low Tide Food Co
Luli’s Cupcakes
Mango Mango’s
Marble Slab St. Augustine
McDonald’s
Mello Mushroom
Metro Diner
Michael’s Tasting Room
Mojos Tacos
Nalu’s
Nocatee Farmers Market
No Name Bar
OC Whites
Odd Birds
Old City Subs
One Twenty Three Burger House
Osteens
Ponte Vedra Fish Camp
Pizzaley’s
Pizza Time
Prince of Wales
Purple Olive
Prohibition Kitchen
Redfrog & McToads Grub & Pub
Salt Life Seafood Shack
Savannah Sweets
Scarlett O’Hara’s
Sunset Grille
St. George Tavern
Smokin’ D’s BBQ
Taberna del Caballo
Terra & Acqua
The Ancient Olive
The Bardot
The Black Molly Grill
The Bunnery
The Cheese Wheel & Sandwich Board
The Floridian
The Market at St. Augustine (cash only)
Tim’s Wine Market
Tini Martini Bar
Raintree
Sakada Japanese Steak House
South of Philly
The Reef
Tradewinds
Uptown Scratch Kitchen
Verrazano Pizza
Village Inn
Yamato Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar
Zaharias
Opening Monday, September 18th
City Walks Tours
Flagler College Legacy Tours
Pena Peck House