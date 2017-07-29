Out on bond, brothers arrested on new assault charges

Two brothers, both of whom have pending criminal cases in St Johns County Court, were arrested today and are being held without bond on additional charges stemming from an assault against a high-profile government activist in the City of St Augustine Beach.

The assault occurred in the early afternoon Friday in the parking lot of Vystar Credit Union. The victim reportedly had just taken $900 in cash out of his account. He was unharmed in the confrontation.

St Augustine Beach Police arrested 22-year-old Douglas Theodore-John Aylward who resides at 614 Bowers Lane in St Augustine Beach. He has been charged with simple assault, a second-degree misdemeanor, and resisting a police officer, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Douglas Aylward has been out of jail since June 23, 2017 on $2,500 bond for a June 22, 2017 arrest charged with aggravated assault with a firearm; a third-degree felony.

Also arrested, 18-year-old Sterling Cody Aylward, also residing at the Bowers Lane address. He has been charged with simple assault and disturbing the peace, each charge is a second-degree misdemeanor.

Sterling Aylward has been out of jail since December 5, 2016 on $10,000 bond awaiting jury selection for a November 16, 2016 arrest charged with lewd or lascivious battery against a victim between 12-16 years old; a second-degree felony.

